On Sunday, the fourth day of the inaugural Test between Pakistan and England was being played. Former army leader General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family attended the match.

The former army leader, according to information, arrived at the stadium with his family members around 2:00 pm and left after watching the game for almost two hours.He praised both teams’ efforts.

It should be mentioned that General Qamar Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for six years, recently announced his retirement. The new COAS has been chosen for a three-year term: General Asim Munir.

Fourth playday

On the fourth day of the match, England declared their second innings on 264-7, giving Pakistan a seemingly impossible 343-run win mark with four sessions left on Sunday.

In attempting to damage Pakistan’s top order on a placid pitch where seven batsmen scored hundreds, England’s pace attack bowed their backs and diligently pursued a short-ball strategy.

At the end of day 4, Pakistan was 80-2 and needed 263 more runs to win the first Test of the series.

Azhar Ali Injury

In the fifth over of the second innings on Sunday, Azhar Ali was struck on the tip of his right index finger and had to leave the field to receive additional medical attention.

Azhar Ali, a right-handed hitter, has recovered from his ailment and is now able to play, the PCB announced on Monday.