Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has been dropped out of the 18-member squad selected to tour Pakistan for the upcoming bilateral series, due to a side strain injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the CA to confirm the unavailability of the Queensland quick, who suffered the injury earlier this week, stated uncapped Mark Steketee has replaced the injured bowler in the squad.

Another uncapped paceman Brendan Doggett has been named on standby for the series.

Neser’s injury was confirmed through a scan test. However, there are no reports of his return to the squad as his recovery could take up to a month due to the nature of the injury.

The pacer was forced out of the field during a one-day game won by New South Wales, at the Gabba on Monday night, Australian media had reported. He could manage bowling only twice before he left the field.

Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022 after spending most of January with the national team.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I, slated to start March 4 in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australian selectors had already decided to rest fellow Test quick Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour despite him being a part of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka.