Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood said on Wednesday he would not be surprised if security fears prompt some players to opt-out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, as he eyes a comeback to the national team after recovering from an injury.

Australia is scheduled to play three tests, three one-day internationals, and one T20, starting March 3, in their first trip to Pakistan in 24 years.

A media report last week said many in the Australian camp were apprehensive about whether Pakistan would be safe.

Hazlewood said Cricket Australia’s reassurances had eased his concern.

“There’s a lot of things in place and there’s been a lot of work in the background…so the trust is quite high there from the players,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

“But there’d certainly be some concerns from the players and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them don’t make the tour.

“And that’s very fair. People will discuss it with their families…and come up with an answer and everyone respects that.”

Hazlewood, 31, part of a 16-man Australian squad for the five-match T20 home series against Sri Lanka starting on February 11, is raring to go after missing all but the first test in the recent Ashes series.

Sidelined by a side strain after the first test in Brisbane, he was forced to watch on as his teammates celebrated a 4-0 series shellacking.