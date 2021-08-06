WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that Pak-US relations are heading in the right direction. Yusuf through his official Twitter handle said that he has concluded a constructive US visit and held important meetings with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and other officials. The NSA said that the ties between both Pakistan and the United States are moving in the right direction and the focus of both sides is on the outcomes now. In his presser in Washington, NSA Moeed Yusuf had said that this time there are no secret arrangements with the US like in the past. Yusuf had said Pakistan is looking forward to the leadership role of the US in Afghanistan and noted the only way forward in the developing situation there is a political settlement. He had clarified that Pakistan is not extending its bases to the US and shunned the theories of any secret US-Pak accords.