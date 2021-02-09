RAWALPINDI: Three week-long joint military exercises between Pakistan and Turkey ATATURK-XI has started.

As per details, the opening ceremony was held at the Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela. Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group troops are participating in three weeks long exercise.

The exercise includes counter terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, Fire and Move Techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, and Rescue and Free Fall operations.

According to the ISPR, the military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trend in military modernization and cooperation.