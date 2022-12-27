KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has announced that production will be halted from January 2–6, 2023, due to a lack of completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits available in the nation.

The company announced that at this time, its two-wheeler assembly plant would also be closed.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reportedly implemented a method for prior authorisation for imports under the HS Code 8703 category (including CKDs) on May 20, which had a negative impact on the clearance of imported consignments and consequently affected inventory levels, according to the firm.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has also made the decision to close its facility there.