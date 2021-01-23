Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Pakistan is paying price of historic incompetence by the government.https://www.facebook.com/v2.9/plugins/quote.php?app_id=106170627023&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df2869e8777fed5%26domain%3Dnation.com.pk%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fnation.com.pk%252Ff727071acfc908%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=779&href=https%3A%2F%2Fnation.com.pk%2F23-Jan-2021%2Fpak-pays-price-of-incompetent-govt&locale=en_US&sdk=joey

Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said that Pakistan is being disgraced across the world due to policies of inexperienced rulers. First government damaged the credibility of pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and now even the safety of the airline is being questioned, she added.

The PML-N leader further said that Pakistan has never been at such a low point in its history