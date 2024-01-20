A US newspaper article on recent tensions between Pakistan and Iran warns that any miscalculation could be dangerous at a time when the region is already in conflict.

The article said that Iran’s decision to attack Pakistan has the potential to damage the relations between the two countries.

Despite the tension between Pakistan and Iran, trade activities continue on the border of both countries

According to the article, as tensions rise in the region, Tehran has increasingly become a target.

Iranian analysts say the government wanted to show its strength to the growing demands of hardliners.

Ali Waez, project director of the International Crisis Group, said that Iran had clearly signaled that it was not prepared to use these capabilities for anything less than the defense of its homeland.