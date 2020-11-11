RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.The Army Chief was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who along with a delegation called on him here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially in Afghan peace process. He pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process. They also exchanged views on Pak-Iran border management and border markets. Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit. TLTP