Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan and India must resolve the prolonged issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in peace and dignity.

As per the shared details by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS while addressing at the Graduation Ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD Courses held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur on Tuesday, said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in a dignified and peaceful manner according to the wishes of the Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has rendered countless sacrifices to ensure not only regional but global peace.

The army chief went on to say that we stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions.

COAS further said that the unstained coordination and harmony displayed by all the three operating forces to ensure protection of the region, has brought great improvement in maintaining the internal as well the external peace and order.