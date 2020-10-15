RAWALPINDI: Six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.According to the ISPR statement, a convoy of security forces was targeted by terrorists with an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in North Waziristan’s Rizmak area.

The attack in Razmak claimed the lives of six army personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq.Besides him, the army’s media wing said that Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younus Khan, Naik Muhammad Naeem, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier on October 04, two wanted terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.According to the spokesperson of the military media wing, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. NNI