There is no likelihood of a three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan this year due to the hectic schedule of the Green Shirts, according to reliable sources in Lahore.

This year, a three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan was scheduled. Pakistan was scheduled to visit Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

he sources continued, “The authorities have failed to make the series possible despite having a window in the summer season.”

Due to the Green Shirts’ hectic schedule, it won’t be possible until April of the next year, according to the sources