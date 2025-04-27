Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Pahalgam incident is a pre-planned drama, India has done various such dramas in the past as well, decisions like suspending the Indus Water Treaty were not taken even in war situations.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra Raiwind, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

According to the report, the Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif on the decisions taken in the meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee after the Pahalgam incident.

According to sources, Shahbaz Sharif said that the future of the country is bright, we are awake, if India commits aggression, we will respond to brick with stone.

The Prime Minister informed about Pakistan’s position on the provocative actions by India in the backdrop of the Pahalgam incident.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan desires peace in the region and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.