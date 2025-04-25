The attack in the tourist area of ​​occupied Kashmir has exposed the Modi government’s claims. The incident of bloodshed at the tourist spot has led to criticism at the international level for the Modi government’s failure to maintain law and order and protect citizens.

Modi government’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party conference on the Pahalgam incident, in which his Home Minister himself admitted to the failure.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was forced to say in a crowded meeting that the Pahalgam incident was a failure of security and intelligence.

Opposition parties also criticized the Modi government for its poor security measures in the meeting.

Opposition leaders said that if Modi ji cannot protect citizens, he should resign and sit at home and give a chance to a qualified person.

All India Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi said that by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and diverting the river, where will India store so much water?