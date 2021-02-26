The second anniversary of Operation Swift Resort (OSR) will be celebrated as Surprise-Day by paying homage to the rendered services of brave officers of the nation.

It is pertinent to be stated that, this event will also provides a channel to commemorate the incident of Indian Air Force violation to the sovereign territory as it was attacked on February 27, 2019.

The celebration ceremony of Surprise Day will be held here at PAF Headquarters and to be telecasted live across all media channels.

The Operation Swift Retort occurred in response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot near Pakistan’s airspace that barely harmed a few trees and a wild bird.

Moreover, the PAF promptly carried out air strikes at six multiple locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) being the maiden incident after 1971 when the military forces of both the countries met at a combat.

The PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 whereas the Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the line of control (LoC).