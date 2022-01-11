ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has undertaken 13 sorties for the provision of relief goods in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

PAF C-130 aircraft have airlifted 131,887 pounds of goods comprising of dry ration, mineral water, medicines, blankets and tents in the calamity hit areas, said a PAF media release.

PAF Medical Camp in Pasni, led by PAF doctors and paramedical staff, was providing medical facilities to the flood-affected people round the clock.

Additionally, PAF helicopter fleet was actively participating in relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.