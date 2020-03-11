PAF F-16 jet crashes, pilot martyred

President, PM, COAS pay tribute to wing commander Noman Akram

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of wing commander, Noman Akram were offered in Islamabad after the pilot embraced martyrdom when a fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian area of the federal capital on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers attended by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood and other high-ranking officers. Later, the body of Noman Akram was taken to his native area for burial. The martyred wing commander is survived by a widow and two children. Akram’s father had also served Pakistan Army and retired as brigadier rank. The pilot’s funeral prayers will also be offered at Sargodha base, whereas, he will be laid to rest in Lahore.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram as a result of PAF fighter jet crash in the federal capital. The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the deceased family. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid a glowing tribute on martyrdom of brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.” Agencies