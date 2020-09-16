ATTOCK : An aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has crashed in Makial near Pindi Gheb, Attock on Tuesday. According to spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force, the crashed aircraft was on a regular training flight. Fortunately pilot remained safe and no loss of life or property was reported at the crash site. He added that Air Headquarter has constituted an investigation board to investigate the reasons behind the incident.
PAF aircraft crashes in Pindi Gheb during routine training
