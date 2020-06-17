Pace, scope of CPEC projects enhanced: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD : Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the pace of work on CPEC projects has recently been picked up and the scope of the project has been enhanced. In a tweet, Bajwa who is also Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said that a great deal of groundwork has been done to launch second phase of the project. The chairman CPEC Authority said that some detractors are giving false impression of CPEC being slowed. He said the upcoming projects include $7.2 billion ML-1 and two hydel power projects with investment of $3.5 billion. The advisor said work on number of other projects such as special economic zones and those belonging to agriculture sector would also be materialized soon. In fact, he said, the scope of work on CPEC has enhanced instead of going down.