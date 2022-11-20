A week after suffering a knee injury that kept him from playing against England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen.

Shaheen announced in a tweet that he undergone an appendectomy, a treatment to remove the infected appendix, and that he was now feeling better.

In the World Cup final, Shaheen had to abandon his third over, the 15th of the innings, following the first delivery after landing awkwardly on his right knee when taking a catch to get rid of batsman Harry Brook in what ended up being a five-wicket loss for Babar Azam and company.

After missing 12 weeks of the World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in a Test match against Sri Lanka in July, the 22-year-performance old’s in the final raised concerns about his long-term viability as Pakistan’s top fast bowler.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “recommended” Shaheen last week to take two weeks off from playing cricket while stressing that the feared injury was actually just “discomfort” from impact during the fielding effort.

It had been stated that Shaheen will spend a few days at the National High-Performance Centre on a “rehabilitation and conditioning course” aimed at strengthening his knee.

Shaheen’s comeback to international cricket would be contingent upon the successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and subsequent approval by the medical staff, according to the PCB’s addition.