LAHORE: The Covid-19 situation is becoming worse in Lahore by the day as consumption of medical oxygen in the provincial capital’s hospitals has doubled amidst an alarming surge in infections.

Oxygen consumption has doubled in a week, Chief Coordinator for Covid-19 Prof Asad Aslam said.

Mayo Hospital saw its oxygen use go up by 66pc while Jinnah Hospital recorded 60pc increase in consumption of oxygen, Services Hospital 55pc, General Hospital 41pc, Nawaz Sharif Hospital 47 pc, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 33pc. Oxygen consumption in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) rose by 24pc and 21pc, respectively.

Prof Asad Aslam said oxygen cylinders are being supplied to hospitals unhindered. “We have ensured timely supply of oxygen to hospitals,” he said, warning, “the situation could get out of control if people do not take precautions.”

The number of critical Covid-19 patients has also gone up as ventilators allocated for such patients in almost all dedicated coronavirus disease hospitals in Lahore have been occupied. All the 84 allocated ventilators in Mayo Hospital are currently in use. The Services Hospital, Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital, PKLI, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and General Hospital are facing a similar situation.