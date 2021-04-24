ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that demand and supply for oxygen in the country were satisfactory as the government prepares for a backup plan to ensure its smooth supply in case of worsening COVID-19 situation.

Shibli Faraz on Saturday approached National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), industries and production ministry and other concerned institutions and sought details regarding oxygen supplies and availability of ventilators.

The Senator while detailing the situation said that COVID-19 situation has witnessed an alarming trend and they wanted strict SOPs implementation in order to avoid an India-like situation. “We are keeping an eye on demand and supply of oxygen in the country and I have approached industries ministers and oxygen suppliers to get details of the stocks from them,” he said.

Currently, the demand and supply are satisfactory and in case of an emergency situation, the oxygen meant for the industrial sector will be diverted to the hospitals, the minister said adding that a backup plan is also being considered to maintain oxygen supplies to the health facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that sharing an alarming situation after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NCC to review COVID-19 situation on Friday, Asad Umar said that the country has already utilized 90 percent of the available oxygen stocks. He, however, said that steps would be taken to improve the oxygen supply.