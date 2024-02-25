Karachi: Syed Owais Qadir Shah, who won the election on the ticket of the People’s Party, was elected as the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

In the meeting presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, 9 independent members of Sunni Unity Council and member of Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Farooq took oath. I welcome, will continue to serve the people of Sindh.

The meeting formally started with the recitation of Holy Quran, after which Speaker Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani nominated the panel of the meeting for the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Agha Siraj Durrani nominated Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nida Khoro and Ali Soharri as the panel of the meeting.

The schedule for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly continues

Sindh Chief Minister candidate Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Owais Shah: Bilawal’s announcement

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly was done through secret ballot, however the members of Sunni Ittehad Council boycotted the voting process.

After the voting process was completed, the counting was done and Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani announced the results and said that Syed Owais Qadir Shah has been elected Speaker by getting 111 votes, MQM candidate Sophia Saeed Shah got 36 votes.

Later, Agha Siraj Durrani was administered the oath of office by Syed Owais Qadir Shah after which he assumed his duties.

It should be noted that the papers of Speaker People’s Party’s Owais Qadir Shah and Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony were declared valid, while the nomination papers of MQM-Pakistan’s nominee for Speaker, Sophia Saeed Shah, and Rashid Khan’s nomination papers for Deputy Speaker were also declared valid. .

Yesterday, 147 members of the Sindh Assembly took oath, while today 10 members took oath, after which the number of members who took oath in the House of 168 has increased to 157.