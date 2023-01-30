PESHAWAR: A “suicide attacker” who blew himself up in a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines neighbourhood on Monday afternoon during prayers caused at least 50 injuries.

Security personnel claim that the suicide bomber was in the front row during the prayers when he detonated himself, hurting hundreds of worshippers who were offering Zohr prayers.

The hurt people are being sent to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the explosion claimed the lives of 17 people and left over 90 others injured. More than ten injured people had critical conditions, doctors said.

The hospital has urged people to give blood in order to help the sufferers.

Medical facilities are on high alert:

In the wake of the bombing at the Police Lines in Peshawar, the provincial health department declared a “medical emergency” in the city.

The notification in this respect stated that “all doctors and support staff at government health facilities, including MTIs in district Peshawar, are asked to remain on red alert to handle emergencies, till further orders.”

Eyewitness statement

Apparently, the witness who saw the explosion was en route to the mosque.

There was a significant explosion. The spectator said he saw smoke everywhere after the blast. He “saw the ceiling of the mosque collapse as he awoke,” in his own words.

At the time of the tragedy, there were at least 120 individuals inside the mosque. It was a suicide strike because the bomber was located within the mosque’s inner courtyard. It happened during the start of the Zohr prayers. According to the witness, police officers made up the majority of the injured.