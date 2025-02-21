Madinah: More than 5 million 32 thousand worshippers and pilgrims attended the Prophet’s Mosque during the past week, while more than 5 million 49 thousand people visited the Holy Shrine of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

According to the General Authority for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, 269 thousand 238 people performed Nawafil prayers in Riyadh Al-Jannah. Translation services in different languages ​​were provided to 10 thousand 302 people for the convenience of pilgrims.

More than 1 million 34 thousand Iftar packets were distributed to pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque, which included delicious meals for those fasting. In addition, 1,360 tons of Zamzam were provided and 150 samples were collected for laboratory tests. 21 thousand 181 liters of disinfectant were used for cleaning and sanitizing the mosque.