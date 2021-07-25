ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday has said that by end of August at least 40 percent of eligible population in major cities will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that the process of vaccination will be accelerated in August. He said total vaccinations carried out so far now exceed two and a half crores.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has reported 45 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,004,694. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 23,016.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,819 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,939 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,814 in Sindh, 4,417 in KP, 792 in Islamabad, 610 in Azad Kashmir, 322 in Balochistan, and 122 in GB.

Furthermore, 364,784 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 352,682 in Punjab, 141,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,519 in Islamabad, 29,494 in Balochistan, 22,886 in Azad Kashmir and 7,702 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 15,667,114 coronavirus tests and 44,579 in the last 24 hours 925,958 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,573 patients are in critical condition.