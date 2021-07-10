ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said after successful and transparent execution of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), a massive increase in the economic activities witnessed across the country.

In a news release, he said so far, the government had helped over 13,000 youth open their own businesses by disbursing loans amounting to Rs 17 billion under the KJP. At least 100,000 young people had reaped benefits of the programme directly, he added.

The SAPM congratulated the banks, associated with the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, on successful disbursement of massive loans among the budding entrepreneurs. He said all-out efforts were being made to empower the youth in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was taking steps on war footing to expedite the disbursement process under the programme, he added. Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted story of Sajjad-ur-Rehman who started his own business after obtaining loan from the government under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of KJP. In a video message, Sajjad, who is resident of Attock, Punjab, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for empowering youth with the initiatives like KJP. He said that he remained unemployed for a period of ten years after completing his master degree in Urdu Literature. According to him, he was now running a big business after taking start with a start up.