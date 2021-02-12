At least six people were killed and dozens more sustained injuries in a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles including tractor-trailers on a slippery freeway in Fort Worth, Dallas.

The incident took place on Fort Worth Interstate 35 in which mass casualties were reported after a pile-up of around 133 vehicles during rush hour on Thursday morning due to icy situation.

mass casualties pile-up fort worth texas road accident

A video posted on Twitter showed a tractor-trailer sliding at a high speed into traffic. The crash led to others and sent some vehicles into the air.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, authorities were going to each vehicle to assess medical needs after the “mass casualty incident” involving tractor-trailers and other vehicles on Interstate 35.

The freeway was closed for the whole day in order to remove vehicles one by one, said the spokesperson, adding that 36 people were shifted to hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

Multiple persons were trapped inside the crashed vehicles, whereas, the authorities used the Jaws of Life to pry open vehicles.

According to local media reports, freezing rain and sleet overnight caused the dangerous accident.