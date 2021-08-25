SHEIKHUPURA: More than 100 zero-meter motorcycles worth millions of rupees were burnt as truck caught fire after electricity wires fell over it here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a truck carrying Honda motorcycles rammed into a power pylon at Lahore Road near Ayesha Stop in Sheikhupura resultantly the electricity wires broke and fell over the truck.

The truck caught fire and more than 100 brand new motorcycles of Honda Company worth 10 million rupees were burnt.

The fire tenders reached the scene and brought fire under control after efforts of more than an hour.

Driver and cleaner of the truck survived unhurt in the accident.