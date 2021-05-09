Karachi: Sami Aslam, who left Pakistan cricket and moved to the United States of America (USA), has revealed that he has been contacted by first-class cricketers in Pakistan over moving to USA.

The 25-year-old Sami said that he still has no regrets over moving to another country after what he went through in Pakistan.

“I have had calls from over 100 First-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America. Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here and 1 or 2 are close to being signed-up in the coming days,” Sami said in an interview with Pak passion. There’s a 3-year eligibility and I will qualify to play for America in November 2023. I’ve not even 1 pre cent regret. I am really happy after being depressed in Pakistan for 2 years. I was in a bad place due to coaches and events in Pakistan and the way they treated me,” he added.

“I wasn’t one of those players who would keep phoning the coach and praising him. I have always relied on my on-field performances rather than sucking up to coaches or team management for no reason as some players do,” he maintained.

Remember, Sami left after he was ignored by the national team selectors for tour of New Zealand.

Sami represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 with seven half-centuries.

His last appearance for Pakistan came in a Test match against Sri Lanka back in 2017. He was dropped from the national team without getting any game on England tour in 2018.