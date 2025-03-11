NEW YORK : Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has stated that the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is patronizing various terrorist groups, with strong evidence pointing to the Kabul authorities for sheltering and supporting these outfits.Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan here on Monday, Akram emphasized that the Afghan interim government has failed to effectively address the threats posed by such groups.

“We have evidence that the Kabul authorities have not only tolerated but are complicit in the conduct of the TTP’s terrorist cross-border attacks,” he said.The envoy explained that the TTP, the largest terrorist outfit operating from Afghanistan, is launching attacks on Pakistan from safe havens along the border.

“The TTP, perceived as enjoying Kabul’s patronage, is fast emerging as an umbrella organization for regional terrorist groups whose objectives are to undermine the security and stability of Afghanistan’s neighbours,” he added.

Akram also noted that these attacks have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives. He highlighted complicity of TTP with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade in an effort to destabilize the country and undermine Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).He warned that Pakistan would take all necessary actions to counter these terrorist threats.