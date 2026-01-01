Mustafa Kamal has said that the increasing trend of thalassemia in Pakistan is worrying.

According to details, Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, while addressing a ceremony at a private thalassemia care center, said that due to the negligence of the government and the nation, children with thalassemia are being born.

He said that we should get the boy tested before marriage in any case. The one who is not getting tested before marriage is committing a crime. If he does so after that, then he will be the killer of the child himself. Should we give polio drops at gunpoint and also get the test done at gunpoint? The people should become aware themselves.

He further said that our tragedy is that we send the police along to administer polio drops. There is a ban on buying and selling organs, but relatives can donate organs to each other. We are making the bone marrow transplant stage easier. We live in a country and a big city bigger than many countries.

He also said that we are not giving a break in birth and are calling hospitals bad. We should focus on reducing the number of patients, not on building hospitals. Doctors say that 70 percent of diseases are caused by contaminated water. Now the health minister will not give you clean water.