ISLAMABAD: The Sargodha delegation of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) has Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss with him internal party matters, issues faced by locals, and development projects,

Prime Minister Khan in this meeting said soon the government will roll out a historic package for country’s farmers noting that prosperity of rural areas has been heralded.

The farmers of rice and sugarcane fields are already making fair profits in their crops, noting the incumbent government is determined to make sure our farmers thrive and prosper.

From Sargodha’s delegation, Deputy Speaker Nationa Assembly Asad Qaiser, Osama Ghayas, and Malik Amir Dogar were present, among other local leaders.

Separately in his address for Kahsmir Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public gathering on Friday in Kotli said history is witness no oppressive force can win against a population which unites to fight for its rights, said on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

Enumerating the US incursion of Vietnam which failed terribly, PM Khan said despite being a superpower and laying waste in Vietnam, America failed because the people there did not accept them.

Enumerating the US incursion of Vietnam which failed terribly, PM Khan said despite being a superpower and laying waste in Vietnam, America failed because the people there did not accept them.