HARARE: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf said the team is looking forward to continuing the rhythm against Zimbabwe and win both T20Is and Tests.

Speaking in a video, Faheem said successful South Africa’s tour boosted the team’s morale and players are quite confident to continue match-winning performance. “Away series has always been a tough task but our players played really well to win against South Africa,” he said.

“Players are pumped up and looking forward to the series against Zimbabwe. We will try to take the cup home from here too,” he added. Talking about his performance, Faheem credited captain Babar Azam for giving him confidence. “Captain and team management gave me immense confidence and I worked on my weaknesses. You got a self-pressure to perform in every match and Alhumdulillah I managed to contribute to my team’s,” he concluded.