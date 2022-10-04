By Staff Reporter

MULTAN: Under the direction of Director General Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar, an open court was held in Multan, like across Punjab, under the leadership of Director Anti-Corruption Multan Mian Muhammad Athar. Director Anti-Corruption Mian Muhammad Athar heard the pleas of the accused in the open court and issued orders for proceedings on the spot. On this occasion, Director Anti-Corruption Multan Mian Mohammad Athar while talking to media delegation Sheikh Arshad Ali, Syed Amin Gilani, Ashraf Khan and others said that on the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar today open court was held in Multan. The main purpose of open court is to provide quick and timely justice to the people. The general perception about anti-corruption is that people get justice late. The purpose of open court is also to provide quick and timely justice to the people Mian Athar addressed the public and said that an open court will be held on the first Tuesday of every month. Those who have bribery, abuse of authority or any other issue from any provincial department or any officer should come to the anti-corruption office in Multan. Our doors are open at all times for the public’s hearing. Finally, Sheikh Arshad Ali said on behalf of the delegation of journalists that holding an open court under the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab is a good practice. Naas will be provided with immediate and timely justice and in the provincial departments and officers Exceeding authority Bribery and will be discouraged.