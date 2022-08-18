By Sardar Khan Niazi

Shahbaz Gill’s arrest has broadened the already unpleasant political chaos across the country. The political landscape of the country presents a depressing picture because some political leaders have a false impression that they can create new tendencies in politics because of the substantial general public backing.

Such politicians set bad examples and damage the party’s reputation. When any party regains power, they vow to take revenge on the opposition. They threaten them with the worst consequences if they act against them.

The question here arises; whether such leaders should be allowed to attack each other in the name of protests and political activity or they should be dealt with an iron hand of the law.

The closed-minded attitude of the leadership always proves fruitless, damages the party’s politics, and pollutes the political environment in the country.

Every political party should evolve its manifesto through political wisdom within the law of the state because opportunist doctrines and mean tactics never work in the end. Therefore, tolerance, patience, principled approach, and respect for the law has been the proven tool of great leaders in the world.

Rigid behavior and intolerance in politics radicalize the citizens by promoting self-centered hyper-nationalism, which badly depletes the social morals and poisons national politics.

The political parties introducing madness and moral reduction are not serving the country. Moreover, concerns over negative trends on social media and the plans to control these social platforms are aggravating the situation more.

Undeniably, the self-esteem of leaders and advancement of democracy lies in good values, political maturity, self-control, and upholding the country’s law and constitution, while frenzied politics, narrow-mindedness, and naming of opponents worsen the political atmosphere and give birth to a disgusting culture in the politics.

The most negative result of the continuous condemnation of opponents by political leaders wears down public trust in politicians.

The leaders belonging to all political parties in the government or the opposition condemn each other all the time for being dishonest, corrupt, and fraudulent. Their cream of the crop and representatives spend more vitality in leveling allegations against each other. They never elucidate their policies and the way they want to serve the public.

The continuous belittling of political opponents can have serious consequences, as it disgraces and discredits all political parties. The media enlarge their statements associating them with various kinds of scandals and financial fraud.

When people take note of the allegations that tarnish the reputation of political parties and their opponents and the minute they accuse each other of being conspirators, turncoats, and defectors, citizens are left with the impression that a whole lot of political leaders are self-centered and lack integrity.

These days, the political divide has reached the highest level with the government and opposition engaged in incessant conflict. This has an emotional impact on the people’s view of leaders, particularly when their emphasis and main concern should be on persistent economic challenges and lessening the suffering people are going through. This leads to a huge people’s disillusionment with politicians.

It erodes confidence in political leaders, as people think they are greedy for power only and completely detached from their problems. It also causes distancing from the political system.

When people’s perception becomes strong that politics has no concern for their wellbeing, it weakens the democratic system. Narrow political interests and lack of competence does more damage.

When the leaders do not fulfill the growing expectations of the people, when a gap between political leaders and the people magnifies, when leaders’ detachment from citizens increases, and when economic policies of the political parties are not prudent enough and do not give fruitful results, people start to lose confidence in them. So behave wisely our dear leaders.