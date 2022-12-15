By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor of Pakistani Newspaper Groups and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed Pakistan’s economy and the challenges facing the state’s economy.

For this article, economist Dr. Shimail Daud participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper.

He stated, “Our conditions have been difficult for a while, and the economy is also suffering due to Corona.”

He further stated that “even the worst flood has become an obstacle in the way of improving our economy.” Due to the floods, the economy suffered severe damage, and the infrastructure was badly damaged.

In response to the question, he stated, “Our country’s economy has always been politicized; such behaviour by political parties creates a situation of uncertainty; all political parties should unite for the improvement of the country’s economy; our political positions will be stable only after the country’s economy improves.”

Similarly, economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper as well. He stated, “The weak economy has been a problem for our country because, due to the fight between the political parties, the economy has been weakened.”

He further stated that “if the economy improves, then foreign investment will increase; intolerance in politics is increasing in our country; we will have to make difficult decisions in politics; and improvement of the economy is possible only by conducting a clean and transparent election.”

Responding to the question, he stated, “In Sri Lanka too, the situation worsened due to political silence; unfortunately, a similar situation is facing Pakistan.” He concluded, “We also have to repay the loans of friendly countries this year.”

The host told the guests that now the default risk has been raised, and the ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail has said it too. The economist Dr. Salman Shah replied, “Our situation will not be different from Sri Lanka if the critical decisions at the right time have not been taken.” “Hearing this, we get scared,” SK Niazi said loudly.