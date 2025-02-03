Elections in our country have never been fair, says SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi exclusive conversation with Mushahid Hussain Syed is a great political leader Mushahid Hussain Syed is a politician who understands matters, Corruption is increasing in the country, SK Niazi ,Elections in our country have never been fair, Corruption has increased in every era, says SK Niazi, We have to eliminate the rigging system from the country, SK Niazi Corruption is found in everything, Business people are going abroad every year, SK Niazi, Real estate in Pakistan has been completely destroyed, says SK Niazi, People are fleeing the country, SK Niazi

Good things will happen in a good environment, I am a big fan of boxing myself, Both the government and the opposition are trying to knock each other out. We should not repeat the mistakes of the past,Corruption is on the rise in our country, Our state institutions are rusty, Inflation is increasing in the country, The system lost on February 8, People have become aware now, Our businessmen have invested $12 billion abroad, The situation in the country is not good, Trump’s victory reduced the pressure on us, Trump’s founder is related to PTI,Founder PTI does not read scripts ,Donald Trump welcomed PTI founder Donald Trump invited PTI founder to visit his home.

I did not join PTI, Donald Trump asked PTI founder to mediate on Kashmir Donald Trump will provide relief to founder PTI, Bill Clinton got Nawaz Sharif released, A plane comes to Nawaz Sharif and takes him away,Benazir Bhutto was taken to London by an American plane during General Zia’s rule .I see that this year will prove to be a good one.

This year, the founder of PTI will be .We all have to work together for the betterment of the country.First of all, we have to think about our country