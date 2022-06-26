After two people were killed and 21 injured in shootings in Oslo on Saturday, which led to the cancellation of the city’s march, Norwegian police have detained a man on suspicion of a “terrorist attack.”

Thousands nevertheless spontaneously congregated throughout the day to march through the Norwegian capital in a show of solidarity witnessed at Pride marches across Europe, despite the official march being cancelled.

After the shooting in central Oslo began at around 1am (2300 GMT Friday), the suspect—who was already known to security services—was promptly taken into custody.