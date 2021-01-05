ISLAMABAD: The father of Osama Satti, who was shot dead by the firing of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel in Islamabad, has claimed that the shooting was a deliberate act.

The relatives of the deceased youth,Osama Satti,conducted a press conference in Islamabad today where the victim’s father denied the claims of the police forces. “If Osama was present inside his car when the police officials opened fire, there should be bullet marks on the driving seat.Osama had received a bullet on his leg and even a sharpshooter cannot shot a bullet on a person’s leg who is sitting inside his car.”

“My son was murdered by the police,it was not an accident,”Usama’s father Nadeem Younus Satti said at a press conference Tuesday. He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest. “There are no signs of blood on the car’s seat,” Usama’s father said.It is indeed a deliberate act of shooting.Osama’s car was like a toy in front of the security van of the personnel. If they were chasing the vehicle, then who has opened fire on my son’s car from the front side.”

The victim’s father said that he has spent three nights without sleeping and he is not having any hope of justice so far in the shooting case of his son.The father of Usama Satti has said that his son was “murdered” by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident. “How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car,” the victim’s father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of the “carelessness” on the police’s part. “It was nothing but a murder,” the victim’s father said. He demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death. “The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the attack,” he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible. Earlier on January 2, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials had been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.