The Guardian has removed “A Letter to America” by Osama Bin Laden because people around the world started to search for it!! Here is it!!

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

“Permission to fight (against disbelievers) is given to those (believers) who are fought against,

because they have been wronged and surely, Allah is Able to give them (believers) victory”

[Quran 22:39]

“Those who believe, fight in the Cause of Allah, and those who disbelieve, fight in the cause of

Taghut (anything worshipped other than Allah e.g. Satan). So fight against the friends of

Satan; ever feeble is indeed the plot of Satan.”[Quran 4:76]

Some American writers have published articles under the title ‘On what basis are we fighting?’

These articles have generated a number of responses, some of which adhered to the truth and

were based on Islamic Law, and others which have not. Here we wanted to outline the truth – as

an explanation and warning – hoping for Allah’s reward, seeking success and support from Him.

While seeking Allah’s help, we form our reply based on two questions directed at the Americans:

(Q1) Why are we fighting and opposing you?

Q2)What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?

As for the first question: Why are we fighting and opposing you? The answer is very simple:

(1) Because you attacked us and continue to attack us.

a) You attacked us in Palestine:

(i) Palestine, which has sunk under military occupation for more than 80 years. The British

handed over Palestine, with your help and your support, to the Jews, who have occupied it for

more than 50 years; years overflowing with oppression, tyranny, crimes, killing, expulsion,

destruction, and devastation. The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest

crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals. And of course, there is no need to explain and

prove the degree of American support for Israel. The creation of Israel is a crime that has been

erased. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards

this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily.

(ii) It brings us both laughter and tears to see that you have not yet tired of repeating your

fabricated lies that the Jews have a historical right to Palestine, as it was promised to them in

the Torah. Anyone who disputes with them on this alleged fact is accused of anti-semitism. This

is one of the most fallacious, widely-circulated fabrications in history. The people of Palestine

are pure Arabs and original Semites. It is the Muslims who are the inheritors of Moses (peace be

upon him) and the inheritors of the real Torah that has not been changed.



then the Muslims are the most worthy nation of this.

When the Muslims conquered Palestine and drove out the Romans, Palestine and Jerusalem

returned to Islaam, the religion of all the Prophets peace be upon them. Therefore, the call to a

historical right to Palestine cannot be raised against the Islamic Ummah that believes in all the

Prophets of Allah (peace and blessings be upon them) – and we make no distinction between

them.

(iii) The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged. You must know that the

Palestinians do not cry alone; their women are not widowed alone; their sons are not orphaned

alone.

(b) You attacked us in Somalia; you supported the Russian atrocities against us in Chechnya, the

Indian oppression against us in Kashmir, and the Jewish aggression against us in Lebanon.

(c) Under your supervision, consent, and orders, the governments of our countries which act as

your agents, attack us on a daily basis;

(i) These governments prevent our people from establishing the Islamic Shariah, using violence

and lies to do so.

(ii) These governments give us a taste of humiliation, and place us in a large prison of fear and

subdual.

(iii) These governments steal our Ummah’s wealth and sell it to you at a paltry price.

(iv) These governments have surrendered to the Jews, and handed them most of Palestine,

acknowledging the existence of their state over the dismembered limbs of their own people.

(v) The removal of these governments is an obligation upon us, and a necessary step to free the

Ummah, to make the Shariah the supreme law and to regain Palestine. And our fight against

these governments is not separate from our fight against you.

(d) You steal our wealth and oil at paltry prices because of your international influence and

military threats. This theft is indeed the biggest theft ever witnessed by mankind in the history

of the world.

(e) Your forces occupy our countries; you spread your military bases through Do 999

corrupt our lands, and you besiege our sanctities, to protect the security of the Jews and to

ensure the continuity of your pillage of our treasures.

(f) You have starved the Muslims of Iraq, where children die every day. It is a wonder that more

than 1.5 million Iraqi children have died as a result of your sanctions, and you did not show

concern. Yet when 3000 of your people died, the entire world rose and has not yet sat down.

(g) You have supported the Jews in their idea that Jerusalem is their eternal capital and agreed

to move your embassy there. With your help and under your protection, the Israelis are planning

to destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque. Muslims believe in all of the Prophets, including Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon them all. If the followers of Moses have been promised a right to Palestine in the Torah,then the Muslims are the most worthy nation of this.When the Muslims conquered Palestine and drove out the Romans, Palestine and Jerusalemreturned to Islaam, the religion of all the Prophets peace be upon them. Therefore, the call to ahistorical right to Palestine cannot be raised against the Islamic Ummah that believes in all theProphets of Allah (peace and blessings be upon them) – and we make no distinction betweenthem.(iii) The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged. You must know that thePalestinians do not cry alone; their women are not widowed alone; their sons are not orphanedalone.(b) You attacked us in Somalia; you supported the Russian atrocities against us in Chechnya, theIndian oppression against us in Kashmir, and the Jewish aggression against us in Lebanon.(c) Under your supervision, consent, and orders, the governments of our countries which act asyour agents, attack us on a daily basis;(i) These governments prevent our people from establishing the Islamic Shariah, using violenceand lies to do so.(ii) These governments give us a taste of humiliation, and place us in a large prison of fear andsubdual.(iii) These governments steal our Ummah’s wealth and sell it to you at a paltry price.(iv) These governments have surrendered to the Jews, and handed them most of Palestine,acknowledging the existence of their state over the dismembered limbs of their own people.(v) The removal of these governments is an obligation upon us, and a necessary step to free theUmmah, to make the Shariah the supreme law and to regain Palestine. And our fight againstthese governments is not separate from our fight against you.(d) You steal our wealth and oil at paltry prices because of your international influence andmilitary threats. This theft is indeed the biggest theft ever witnessed by mankind in the historyof the world.(e) Your forces occupy our countries; you spread your military bases through Do 999corrupt our lands, and you besiege our sanctities, to protect the security of the Jews and toensure the continuity of your pillage of our treasures.(f) You have starved the Muslims of Iraq, where children die every day. It is a wonder that morethan 1.5 million Iraqi children have died as a result of your sanctions, and you did not showconcern. Yet when 3000 of your people died, the entire world rose and has not yet sat down.(g) You have supported the Jews in their idea that Jerusalem is their eternal capital and agreedto move your embassy there. With your help and under your protection, the Israelis are planningto destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque.