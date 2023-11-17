then the Muslims are the most worthy nation of this.
When the Muslims conquered Palestine and drove out the Romans, Palestine and Jerusalem
returned to Islaam, the religion of all the Prophets peace be upon them. Therefore, the call to a
historical right to Palestine cannot be raised against the Islamic Ummah that believes in all the
Prophets of Allah (peace and blessings be upon them) – and we make no distinction between
them.
(iii) The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged. You must know that the
Palestinians do not cry alone; their women are not widowed alone; their sons are not orphaned
alone.
(b) You attacked us in Somalia; you supported the Russian atrocities against us in Chechnya, the
Indian oppression against us in Kashmir, and the Jewish aggression against us in Lebanon.
(c) Under your supervision, consent, and orders, the governments of our countries which act as
your agents, attack us on a daily basis;
(i) These governments prevent our people from establishing the Islamic Shariah, using violence
and lies to do so.
(ii) These governments give us a taste of humiliation, and place us in a large prison of fear and
subdual.
(iii) These governments steal our Ummah’s wealth and sell it to you at a paltry price.
(iv) These governments have surrendered to the Jews, and handed them most of Palestine,
acknowledging the existence of their state over the dismembered limbs of their own people.
(v) The removal of these governments is an obligation upon us, and a necessary step to free the
Ummah, to make the Shariah the supreme law and to regain Palestine. And our fight against
these governments is not separate from our fight against you.
(d) You steal our wealth and oil at paltry prices because of your international influence and
military threats. This theft is indeed the biggest theft ever witnessed by mankind in the history
of the world.
(e) Your forces occupy our countries; you spread your military bases through Do 999
corrupt our lands, and you besiege our sanctities, to protect the security of the Jews and to
ensure the continuity of your pillage of our treasures.
(f) You have starved the Muslims of Iraq, where children die every day. It is a wonder that more
than 1.5 million Iraqi children have died as a result of your sanctions, and you did not show
concern. Yet when 3000 of your people died, the entire world rose and has not yet sat down.
(g) You have supported the Jews in their idea that Jerusalem is their eternal capital and agreed
to move your embassy there. With your help and under your protection, the Israelis are planning
to destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque.
(2) These tragedies and calamities are only a few examples of your oppression and aggression
against us. It is commanded by our religion and intellect that the oppressed have a right to
return the aggression. Do not await anything from us but Jihad, resistance, and revenge. Is it in
any way rational to expect that after America has attacked us for more than half a century,
we will then leave her to live in security and peace?!!
(3) You may then dispute that all the above does not justify aggression against civilians, for
crimes they did not commit and offenses in which they did not partake:
(a) This argument contradicts your continuous repetition that America is the land of freedom,
and its leaders in this world. Therefore, the American people are the ones who choose their
government by way of their own free will; a choice which stems from their agreement to its
policies. Thus the American people have chosen, consented to, and affirmed their support for
the Israeli oppression of the Palestinians, the occupation and usurpation of their land, and its
continuous killing, torture, punishment, and expulsion of the Palestinians. The American people
have the ability and choice to refuse the policies of their Government and even to change it if
they want.
(b) The American people are the ones who pay the taxes that fund the planes that bomb us in
Afghanistan, the tanks that strike and destroy our homes in Palestine, the armies that occupy
our lands in the Arabian Gulf, and the fleets that ensure the blockade of Iraq. These tax dollars
are given to Israel for it to continue to attack us and penetrate our lands. So the American
people are the ones who fund the attacks against us, and they are the ones who oversee the
expenditure of these monies in the way they wish, through their elected candidates.
(c) Also the American army is part of the American people. It is this very same people who are
shamelessly helping the Jews fight against us.
(d) The American people are the ones who employ both their men and their women in the
American Forces which attack us.
(e) This is why the American people cannot be not innocent of all the crimes committed by the
Americans and Jews against us.
(f) Allah, the Almighty, legislated the permission and the option to take revenge. Thus, if we are
attacked, then we have the right to attack back. Whoever has destroyed our villages and towns,
then we have the right to destroy their villages and towns. Whoever has stolen er valet then
we have the right to destroy their economy. And whoever has killed our civilians…., then we have
the right to kill theirs.
The American Government and press still refuse to answer the question:
Why did they attack us in New York and Washington?
If Sharon is a man of peace in the eyes of Bush, then we are also men of peace!!! America does
not understand the language of manners and principles, so we are addressing it using the
the language it understands.
The article describes how TikTok removed the hashtag #lettertoamerica from its search function after videos discussing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” gained traction on the platform. Users shared excerpts from The Guardian’s transcript of bin Laden’s letter, addressing American people about Al Qaeda’s perspective on U.S. involvement in the Middle East conflicts. The letter, although offering an alternate viewpoint, reportedly contained antisemitic and homophobic rhetoric.
The viral spread of the letter prompted TikTok’s response, removing the hashtag from its search and taking down videos featuring the letter for violating community guidelines against promoting terrorism. The platform faced criticism and renewed concerns over its influence, especially regarding content dissemination and potential biases. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue found multiple “Letter to America” videos on TikTok, even though the hashtag was blocked from searches.
