Orya Maqbool Jan, a senior writer and pundit, was reportedly detained by police at his home in Lahore.

His fellow journalist broke the news of his detention on Twitter, which led to backlash from online users. The reason for the political analyst’s arrest has not yet been revealed, although it should be noted that he is well known for being a vocal opponent of the ruling coalition.

People are demanding the quick release of Orya Maqbool Jan, a former bureaucrat, and labelling the action as an assault on the freedom of speech.

Imran Riaz Khan and Aftab Iqbal, two renowned anchorpersons, have previously been detained at their Lahore homes. While Imran Riaz is still in police custody, Iqbal has been released.