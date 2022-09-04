The father of Pakistan captain Babar Azam has extended an invitation to a fan so that he can visit his home whenever he wants and see Babar, who he describes as being an ordinary kid of an ordinary father.

Azam Siddique, the father of the great footballer, posted a photo of himself with some children on Instagram. A reader who posted in the comments section said he was a big fan of Babar Azam and wished to meet the famous cricketer.

The commenter on the image, Qasim Ali, stated: “My favorite musician is Babar Azam, Uncle. Both the number plate on my bike and the number 56 that I have written on my shirt.”

He asked his father for permission to see the skipper once.

Siddique responded by saying that Babar is welcome to visit whenever he is in Pakistan. He wrote, “Babar is an ordinary son of an ordinary father.

As soon as it was posted, the comment captured the attention of many readers and went viral.