ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be produced by 4:30 p.m., after which the police took the former prime minister to the court.

On the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance in the Supreme Court, strict security arrangements have been made outside the court and the anti-terrorism squad of the police is present around the court while unspecified vehicles have also been removed by the police from outside the court.

Report of the hearing:

The arrest of Imran Khan was challenged in the Supreme Court yesterday in which PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry filed an application in the court.

In the petition, it was argued that the arrest of Imran Khan is illegal, the order of the High Court declaring the arrest of Imran Khan legal should be annulled and an order should be made to produce Imran Khan before the court.

A three-member bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minullah headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial is conducting the hearing.

At the beginning of the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Hamid Khan gave arguments and said that Imran Khan had come to the Islamabad High Court for bail before his arrest, he was doing biometrics when the Rangers broke the door of the room and entered. abused and arrested them.

Where has the sanctity of the court gone with the arrest of the court: Chief Justice:

Justice Athar Manullah said that the issue of the sanctity of the High Court will also be looked into by the Supreme Court. We have to look at the right to access to justice. Every citizen has the right to access to justice. What is happening in the country due to the political situation is very sad.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that where has the sanctity of the court gone by arresting the court, according to the records, the case that was scheduled was probably someone else, when 90 people entered the court premises, what was the respect of the court? NAB has insulted the court, no one will consider himself safe in future court, no one can be arrested by High Court, Supreme Court or Accountability Court, judicial dignity has been undermined by the arrest of Imran Khan.

A person cannot be arrested when he has surrendered to a court:

Justice Athar Minullah:

Justice Athar Minullah said that NAB has been doing the same actions with different people for many years, if such arrests start happening, no one will trust the courts in future. Can not be done.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that NAB will review the compliance of the warrant and not its legality, what happened after the arrest of Imran Khan should have stopped.

Justice Athar asked Imran Khan’s lawyers what they want from the Supreme Court. On this, Hamid Khan said that the Supreme Court should order the release of Imran Khan.

On the stand of Hamid Khan, the Chief Justice said that illegal work cannot be overlooked, the decision you want will apply to every citizen, access to justice is the right of every citizen.

The court asked why Imran Khan was not investigated in NAB? Was Imran Khan personally summoned in the NAB notice? NAB wants others to follow the law, not itself.

NAB took permission from the Registrar High Court before the arrest? The question of the court:

The court said that it is clear that Imran Khan also did not follow the NAB notice, the NAB notice means that the concerned person will be considered an accused.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that many people get bail only on NAB notice. According to Rickard, Imran Khan responded to the NAB notice received in March in May.

The court questioned whether NAB had taken permission from the Registrar High Court before the arrest. On this, the Prosecutor General NAB said that NAB executed the warrant from the Ministry of Interior, on this the court asked whether the Ministry of Interior executed the warrant in the court premises. On this, Prosecutor General NAB Asghar Haider said that he respects the judiciary a lot.

Justice Athar Manullah said that NAB has not learned its lesson for many years, there are many allegations against NAB including political engineering, NAB has destroyed the country a lot.

The lawyer of NAB took the stand in the court that looking at Imran Khan’s conduct in the past, he continued to resist, NAB was in danger of losing lives.

Did NAB want to arrest Imran Khan from the court itself? Chief Justice

The Chief Justice said that the warrant was issued on the 1st and the arrest was made on the 9th. Why did NAB not try to arrest them on the 8th? Did NAB want to arrest Imran Khan from the court itself? Why was the letter written to the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 8?

Justice Azhar inquired whether NAB asked Imran Khan to be arrested from inside the court and how many notices Imran Khan received, NAB prosecutor said that only one notice was given to Imran Khan, on this Justice Athar said that Apparently the NAB warrants were not in accordance with the law, Justice, was there an attempt to arrest after the warrants were issued? Imran Khan was in Lahore, why did the NAB not ask the Punjab government to comply with the warrants?

The Chief Justice asked who had arrested Imran Khan? The NAB prosecutor said that according to the IG Islamabad, he had complied with the warrant and as per the court order, the police had complied with the warrant.

Justice Umar Atta said that it became clear that no permission was taken, if the accused surrenders in the court and arrests are made from there, the court premises will become an easy place for arrests. Facilitators will become.

Later, the court ordered the IG Islamabad to produce Imran Khan in the court by half past four.

The Chief Justice said that there will be no followers here in the Supreme Court, make sure, the same lawyers and journalists who are here at the moment are present.

Justice Umar Atta Bandyal said that the whole process should be restarted from where Imran Khan was arrested, he will issue an order today, the court is very serious about the vandalism and loss of government property.

The court said that the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested cannot be defended.

It should be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on the previous day, after which he was produced in the Accountability Court located in Police Lines the next day, where the court convicted him. Physical remand of 8 days was approved.