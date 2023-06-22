PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered the release of salaries to all government employees of the province on June 23.

Advance salary to employees will be released due to Eid-ul-Adha.

Due to the financial situation of the province, the salaries of the provincial employees were not released on Eid-ul-Fitr, which left the civil servants frustrated.

This time, the provincial government has ordered to pay advance salary tomorrow, June 23.

It should be noted that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in Pakistan. The federal government has announced Eid-ul-Adha holidays. There will be Eid holidays in the country on Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1