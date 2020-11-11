ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the stance of the opposition parties on the inquiry report on Karachi incident shows that there is a clear division within Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).In a tweet on Wednesday, the information minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the inquiry report on Karachi incident while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has disagreed to it, which clearly shows a division in the PDM. He said that these people will now need another charter after the second one.

The minister did not say the movement that has any direction nor does a single ideology have no future. Earlier on Tuesday, Shibli Faraz asked the Sindh government to take action against police officers who refused to perform their duties while referring to the inquiry report of the Karachi fiasco made public by the military. He said Pakistan Army under its “self-accountability system” removed its two officers who were found guilty of the incident. TLTP