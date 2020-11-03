ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that opposition s narrative against Pakistan and national defense is not acceptable in any case. Addressing a news conference regarding steps taken in today’s cabinet meeting, the minister said PML-N s recent narrative is aimed at putting aside their corruption cases. He said negative propaganda of PML-N is not acceptable to any segment of Pakistani society. The Minister slammed Pakistan Democratic Movement for toeing the Indian agenda of spreading anarchy in the country.

Shibli Faraz said the Government has planned to announce a reasonable support price for wheat that will help reducing the artificial shortage of flour in the country. He said Sindh government s failure to purchase wheat on time led to the flour shortage. The Minister said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate small and medium enterprises, the government has decided that SMEs will get additional electricity on 50 percent reduced rates from first of this month till 30th of the June next year. He said the electricity will be provided to the industry on off-peak hours basis throughout the year.