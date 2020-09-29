Opposition wants to sabotage upcoming senate polls: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI : Federal Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that opposition wants to sabotage upcoming Senate elections. Nawaz Sharif has not answered my ten questions, he said. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Railways Minister claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sumpremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to spend rest of his life in London and said “PML-N leader should give respect to Chief Justice instead of vote”. He also alleged that Nawaz Sharif was behind Dawn Leaks. Lashing out at opposition, Sheikh Rashid said that three to four political parties have looted the country mercilessly. ‘Thieves’ involved in money laundering looted masses, he said. Responding to PPP Chairman’s statement regarding attending meeting with Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid said “I am not sure why Bilawal is afraid of me”. Sheikh Rashid said that opposition cannot call a 50,000 strong procession. Federal Minister also announced to hold a rally wherever opposition parties hold power show. NNI