SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that we are all united on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a PDM rally in Swat, the Opposition Leader said that till 2015, there was a loadshedding of 20 hours in the country, Nawaz Sharif came to power and ended the darkness from the country. He said in our government we were generating extra electricity.

He said that Imran Khan used to say that he would bring cheap electricity, he had announced to build 350 dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but on the contrary he made people unemployed. He said the Inflation has never been so high in the history of the country adding the old Pakistan was better than the new Pakistan.

The Leader of the Opposition said that if Allah Almighty gave him a chance to come back to power, he would take Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forward in development and make it an ideal province for the entire country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement set into motion its public show of power in Swat Sunday, which was a part of a series of protest rallies against the government all across the country.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leading a rally from Mardan arrived in Swat Sunday afternoon. He take rest for a while before proceeding to the rally venue.

As the leaders started to arrive at the venue, the PDM rally was addressed by its convener JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Shehbaz Sharif, while leading a rally from Balakot, arrived at the Grassy Ground.

The district administration did not allow the PDM to hold a public campaign due to Covid-19 social restrictions.

Talking to a private television channel, PDM Chairman Maulana Fazl said that Swat rally was the biggest rally in the history of Pakistan and it would leave a strong impact on the political landscape of Pakistan.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N President Shehbaz has already reached Swat. He will go to Balakot, from where he will lead a rally back to Swat.

The PML-N leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb are part of the delegation. The PML-N rally will march from Balakot, Malum Jabba soon from where it will reach the Grassy Ground for public meeting, Marriyum added. Federal Information Minister Fawad in a tweet did not waste the chance to label the PDM Swat rally a gathering of failed leaders.