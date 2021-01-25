ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that opposition parties took to the roads to hoodwink the masses but now they are turning to the parliament after being rejected by them.

In a tweet on Monday, the information minister said that the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is pursuing conflicting narratives. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s insistence on no-confidence motion, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal’s qualms on it and party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s stress on the long march clearly indicate a rift in the alliance.

Differences in approach between the PPP and PML-N to oust the incumbent government became clear when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the no-confidence motion will be much more effective than the ongoing PDM rallies. A day after PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal during a press conference on Saturday last said that this is an old recommendation and the tactic did not work during the Senate election. He, however, invited Bilawal to share numbers he may have which could lead to a successful no-confidence vote. Later on Sunday last, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari rejected reports of rifts between the PPP and PML-N. He said that PDM is on the same page in its efforts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. TLTP